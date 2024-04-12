How To Know If Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Is Expensive At $53.74.

In recent trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.74 trading at $1.12 or 2.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.35B. That most recent trading price of WPM’s stock is at a premium of 1.34% from its 52-week high price of $53.02 and is indicating a premium of 28.6% from its 52-week low price of $38.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days WPM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $53.74 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s shares saw a change of 8.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.27% in past 5-day. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) showed a performance of 17.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.67 million shares which calculate 8.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.08% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.70% in the current quarter and calculating -12.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $306 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $214.47 million and $242.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.20% while estimating it to be 26.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.90%.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.49% institutions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at WPM for having 30.68 million shares of worth $1.64 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 21.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 billion.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 17.6 million shares of worth $938.88 million or 3.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $756.48 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.