How To Know If Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) Is Expensive At $2.58.

In recent trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.58 trading at $0.04 or 1.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $310.19M. That most recent trading price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -45.74% from its 52-week high price of $3.76 and is indicating a premium of 29.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.57%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.58 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.39% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of 6.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Royalty Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 140.00% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.56% during past 5 years.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 11 and July 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.05% institutions for Uranium Royalty Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at UROY for having 4.97 million shares of worth $12.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 1.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.18 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 5.29 million shares of worth $13.5 million or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.7 million in the company or a holder of 3.81% of company’s stock.