How To Know If Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) Is Expensive At $9.96.

In recent trading session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) saw 3.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.96 trading at $0.43 or 4.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.83B. That most recent trading price of PSLV’s stock is at a premium of 3.71% from its 52-week high price of $9.59 and is indicating a premium of 28.92% from its 52-week low price of $7.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.51%, in the last five days PSLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $9.96 price level, subtracting -0.4% to its value on the day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares saw a change of 23.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.68% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) showed a performance of 19.42% in past 30-days.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV)’s Major holders

Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd is the top institutional holder at PSLV for having 0.97 million shares of worth $9.57 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 million.