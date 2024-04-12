How To Know If ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) Is Expensive At $1.64.

In last trading session, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) saw 2.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.19 or 13.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.06M. That closing price of PROK’s stock is at a discount of -723.78% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 31.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 487.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.10%, in the last five days PROK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. ProKidney Corp’s shares saw a change of -7.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.89% in past 5-day. ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) showed a performance of 9.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.61 million shares which calculate 21.72 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ProKidney Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.04% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.71% institutions for ProKidney Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Social Capital Group LLC is the top institutional holder at PROK for having 13.27 million shares of worth $148.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 9.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.49 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.7 million shares of worth $30.2 million or 4.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.