How To Know If Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) Is Expensive At $206.01.

In recent trading session, Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $206.01 trading at $3.75 or 1.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $120.66B. That most recent trading price of PGR’s stock is at a discount of -3.02% from its 52-week high price of $212.24 and is indicating a premium of 46.16% from its 52-week low price of $110.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days PGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $206.01 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Progressive Corp.’s shares saw a change of 29.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.36% in past 5-day. Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) showed a performance of 3.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.39 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Progressive Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.58% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 393.80% in the current quarter and calculating 467.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.43 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $15.87 billion and $14.98 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.80% while estimating it to be 13.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.09% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

PGR Dividends

Progressive Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.46% institutions for Progressive Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PGR for having 51.14 million shares of worth $6.77 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.81 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.26 million shares of worth $2.42 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.84 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.