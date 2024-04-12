How To Know If PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) Is Expensive At $0.41.

In last trading session, PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw 4.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.02 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.05M. That closing price of PXMD’s stock is at a discount of -9395.12% from its 52-week high price of $38.93 and is indicating a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 241.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days PXMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 23.15% to its value on the day. PaxMedica Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.84% in past 5-day. PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) showed a performance of -40.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.61% institutions for PaxMedica Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at PXMD for having 68991.0 shares of worth $54226.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 54959.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43197.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 54959.0 shares of worth $43197.0 or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27353.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36653.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.