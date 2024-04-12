How To Know If NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Is Expensive At $1.50.

In last trading session, NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at $0.11 or 7.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.08M. That closing price of NXPL’s stock is at a discount of -184.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.26 and is indicating a premium of 19.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8440.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.53%, in the last five days NXPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. NextPlat Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.60% in past 5-day. NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) showed a performance of 8.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31950.0 shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

NXPL Dividends

NextPlat Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.12% institutions for NextPlat Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NXPL for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cresset Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 70001.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37686.0 shares of worth $81401.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27449.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49682.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.