How To Know If Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) Is Expensive At $4.07.

In last trading session, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) saw 8.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.07 trading at $1.8 or 79.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.73M. That closing price of MGRM’s stock is at a discount of -1103.69% from its 52-week high price of $48.99 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 79.30%, in the last five days MGRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $4.07 price level, adding 16.94% to its value on the day. Monogram Orthopaedics Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 78.51% in past 5-day. Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) showed a performance of 73.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32490.000000000004 shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monogram Orthopaedics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.51% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -90.58% during past 5 years.

MGRM Dividends

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.45% institutions for Monogram Orthopaedics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at MGRM for having 44656.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 12719.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50621.0.