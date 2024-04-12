How To Know If Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) Is Expensive At $1.16.

In recent trading session, Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.03 or 2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.59M. That most recent trading price of MOB’s stock is at a discount of -187.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.33 and is indicating a premium of 12.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days MOB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 15.94% to its value on the day. Mobilicom Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -40.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.14% in past 5-day. Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) showed a performance of -14.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25880.0 shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.36% institutions for Mobilicom Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MOB for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.