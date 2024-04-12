How To Know If Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) Is Expensive At $31.35.

In recent trading session, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.35 trading at -$0.06 or -0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.28B. That most recent trading price of MBLY’s stock is at a discount of -51.23% from its 52-week high price of $47.41 and is indicating a premium of 25.07% from its 52-week low price of $23.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days MBLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $31.35 price level, adding 3.95% to its value on the day. Mobileye Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) showed a performance of 9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.88 million shares which calculate 5.32 days to cover the short interests.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mobileye Global Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.88% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -142.90% in the current quarter and calculating -52.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.95 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $434.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $454.74 million and $454 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -49.20% while estimating it to be -4.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.60% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.14%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117.42% institutions for Mobileye Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at MBLY for having 14.01 million shares of worth $435.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 10.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $314.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.23 million shares of worth $162.47 million or 5.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $142.49 million in the company or a holder of 4.84% of company’s stock.