How To Know If Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Is Expensive At $29.71.

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.71 trading at -$1.13 or -3.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.49B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -59.31% from its 52-week high price of $47.33 and is indicating a premium of 27.7% from its 52-week low price of $21.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.66%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $29.71 price level, adding 7.47% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -20.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.40% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of -22.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.15 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.36% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 191.70% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.09 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.6 billion and $3.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.10% while estimating it to be 49.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.34%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.71% institutions for Li Auto Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LI for having 10.74 million shares of worth $319.61 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership), which was holding about 9.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $272.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $81.72 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.