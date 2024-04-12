How To Know If Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) Is Expensive At $27.92.

In recent trading session, Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.92 trading at -$0.64 or -2.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.15B. That most recent trading price of INSM’s stock is at a discount of -14.61% from its 52-week high price of $32.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.05% from its 52-week low price of $16.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.24%, in the last five days INSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $27.92 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Insmed Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.94% in past 5-day. Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) showed a performance of 0.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.04 million shares which calculate 6.31 days to cover the short interests.

Insmed Inc (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Insmed Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.92% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.10% in the current quarter and calculating 36.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.58 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $64.51 million and $77.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.80% while estimating it to be 14.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.82% during past 5 years.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.18% institutions for Insmed Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at INSM for having 14.13 million shares of worth $393.25 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.95 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.6 million shares of worth $128.01 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $127.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.