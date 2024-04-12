How To Know If Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) Is Expensive At $4.80.

In recent trading session, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) saw 10.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.80 trading at $2.06 or 75.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.67M. That most recent trading price of INDO’s stock is at a discount of -13.96% from its 52-week high price of $5.47 and is indicating a premium of 57.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 75.16%, in the last five days INDO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $4.80 price level, subtracting -5.49% to its value on the day. Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s shares saw a change of 77.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.40% in past 5-day. Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) showed a performance of 121.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31190.0 shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.03% during past 5 years.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at INDO for having 41000.0 shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 6010.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30243.0.