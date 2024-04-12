How To Know If Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) Is Expensive At $9.24.

In last trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) saw 7.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.24 trading at $0.38 or 4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.85B. That closing price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -0.76% from its 52-week high price of $9.31 and is indicating a premium of 63.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.29%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $9.24 price level, adding 0.75% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 50.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.57% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of 19.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.26 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 117.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.37% institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 53.25 million shares of worth $223.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lingotto Investment Management Llp, which was holding about 24.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.13 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32.88 million shares of worth $123.63 million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.