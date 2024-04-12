How To Know If eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Is Expensive At $10.17.

In last trading session, eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.17 trading at $0.48 or 4.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That closing price of EXPI’s stock is at a discount of -149.66% from its 52-week high price of $25.39 and is indicating a premium of 12.39% from its 52-week low price of $8.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.95%, in the last five days EXPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $10.17 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. eXp World Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) showed a performance of -17.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.11 million shares which calculate 14.76 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $905.61 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $861.22 million and $1.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.20% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.32% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.48% institutions for eXp World Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EXPI for having 11.85 million shares of worth $240.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.17 million shares of worth $84.01 million or 8.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.14 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $78.35 million in the company or a holder of 5.15% of company’s stock.