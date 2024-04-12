How To Know If Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) Is Expensive At $1.77.

In recent trading session, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at $0.07 or 4.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $321.46M. That most recent trading price of CERS’s stock is at a discount of -74.01% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 31.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days CERS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 10.15% to its value on the day. Cerus Corp.’s shares saw a change of -17.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) showed a performance of -12.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.88 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerus Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.00% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.78 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $30.97 million and $38.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.70% while estimating it to be 20.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.81% during past 5 years.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.97% institutions for Cerus Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CERS for having 20.91 million shares of worth $37.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 19.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.57 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 12.38 million shares of worth $21.97 million or 6.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.61 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $15.29 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.