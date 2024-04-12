How To Know If Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) Is Expensive At $50.47.

In last trading session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw 5.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.47 trading at $1.31 or 2.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.91B. That closing price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -1.7% from its 52-week high price of $51.33 and is indicating a premium of 50.25% from its 52-week low price of $25.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.66%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $50.47 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Cameco Corp.’s shares saw a change of 17.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.36% in past 5-day. Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of 20.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.8 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 171.93% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,900.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $610.36 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $550.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $531.53 million and $349.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.80% while estimating it to be 57.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.73% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.83% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.31%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.37% institutions for Cameco Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 22.55 million shares of worth $706.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 15.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.73 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.16 million shares of worth $482.19 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $358.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.