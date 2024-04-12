How To Know If Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Is Expensive At $1.46.

In recent trading session, Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw 2.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.34 or 29.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $128.10M. That most recent trading price of BROG’s stock is at a discount of -356.16% from its 52-week high price of $6.66 and is indicating a premium of 26.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 589.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.91%, in the last five days BROG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 10.43% to its value on the day. Brooge Energy Limited’s shares saw a change of -60.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.74% in past 5-day. Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) showed a performance of -39.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12730.0 shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

BROG Dividends

Brooge Energy Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 22 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.13% institutions for Brooge Energy Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at BROG for having 2.38 million shares of worth $11.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.55 million.