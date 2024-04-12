How To Know If Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Is Expensive At $0.58.

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.02 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.44M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -481.03% from its 52-week high price of $3.37 and is indicating a premium of 77.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 22.67% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 111.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.50% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 87.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 253.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.84% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.57% during past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.25% institutions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BCLI for having 1.42 million shares of worth $2.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $1.96 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.