How To Know If Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) Is Expensive At $27.39.

In last trading session, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.39 trading at -$1.05 or -3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That closing price of BYON’s stock is at a discount of -43.37% from its 52-week high price of $39.27 and is indicating a premium of 49.95% from its 52-week low price of $13.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.69%, in the last five days BYON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $27.39 price level, adding 12.13% to its value on the day. Beyond Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.93% in past 5-day. Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) showed a performance of -20.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.23 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beyond Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.46% while that of industry is 17.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -720.00% in the current quarter and calculating -2,600.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $393.93 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $472.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.08% during past 5 years.

BYON Dividends

Beyond Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.56% institutions for Beyond Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.