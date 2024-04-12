How To Know If Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) Is Expensive At $2.30.

In last trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at -$0.93 or -28.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.71M. That closing price of ALLR’s stock is at a discount of -134160.87% from its 52-week high price of $3088.00 and is indicating a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -28.89%, in the last five days ALLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $2.30 price level, adding 60.34% to its value on the day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -53.50% in past 5-day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) showed a performance of -70.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25230.0 shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allarity Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.06% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.70% in the current quarter and calculating 98.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.56% during past 5 years.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.94% institutions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at ALLR for having 3617.0 shares of worth $23872.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 1429.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9431.0.