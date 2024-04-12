How To Know If ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Is Expensive At $6.40.

In recent trading session, ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.40 trading at -$0.06 or -0.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.81B. That most recent trading price of ADT’s stock is at a discount of -18.75% from its 52-week high price of $7.60 and is indicating a premium of 23.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days ADT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $6.40 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. ADT Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.47% in past 5-day. ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.51 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

ADT Inc (ADT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ADT Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.25% while that of industry is 20.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.10% while estimating it to be -25.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.80% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.90%.

ADT Dividends

ADT Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.13% institutions for ADT Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADT for having 498.3 million shares of worth $3.0 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 57.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 133.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $804.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Ariel Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.97 million shares of worth $66.16 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $63.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.