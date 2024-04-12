Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.16?

In recent trading session, Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) saw 4.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.56 or 35.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.57M. That most recent trading price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -32.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 41.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 166.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 35.00%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 20.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.43% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) showed a performance of 67.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 5.22 days to cover the short interests.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.23% institutions for Houston American Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HUSA for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.95 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.