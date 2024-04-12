GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) At $157.68: What To Do?

In last trading session, GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) saw 6.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $157.68 trading at $1.07 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $172.39B. That closing price of GE’s stock is at a discount of -0.17% from its 52-week high price of $157.95 and is indicating a premium of 52.72% from its 52-week low price of $74.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days GE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $157.68 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. GE Aerospace’s shares saw a change of 54.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.98% in past 5-day. GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) showed a performance of 18.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.36 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

GE Aerospace (GE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GE Aerospace is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 77.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.70% while that of industry is -1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.70% in the current quarter and calculating 38.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.34 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.90% while estimating it to be -47.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.93%.

GE Dividends

GE Aerospace is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.94% institutions for GE Aerospace that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at GE for having 92.56 million shares of worth $10.17 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 87.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.64 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37.12 million shares of worth $4.1 billion or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.73 billion in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.