Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $16.80?

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.80 trading at $0.06 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14B. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -86.43% from its 52-week high price of $31.32 and is indicating a premium of 22.44% from its 52-week low price of $13.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days FLNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $16.80 price level, adding 4.33% to its value on the day. Fluence Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.60% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of 10.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.6 million shares which calculate 3.59 days to cover the short interests.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluence Energy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.33% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.50% in the current quarter and calculating 170.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $594.26 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $942 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.91% during past 5 years.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.57% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Siemens Ag is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 39.74 million shares of worth $1.06 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 33.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Siemens Pension Trust E.V., which was holding about 18.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $502.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.26 million shares of worth $33.45 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.