Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) At $2.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at $0.14 or 6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $195.15M. That closing price of EVC’s stock is at a discount of -197.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.86%, in the last five days EVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Entravision Communications Corp.’s shares saw a change of -47.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.96% in past 5-day. Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) showed a performance of 48.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entravision Communications Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 129.41% while that of industry is 25.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $312 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $239.01 million and $258.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.40% while estimating it to be 20.70% for the next quarter.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.