Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.68?

In last trading session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw 8.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.68 trading at -$0.1 or -0.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.81B. That closing price of ET’s stock is at a discount of -2.3% from its 52-week high price of $16.04 and is indicating a premium of 22.32% from its 52-week low price of $12.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.63%, in the last five days ET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $15.68 price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. Energy Transfer LP’s shares saw a change of 13.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.82% in past 5-day. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) showed a performance of 4.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.99 million shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Transfer LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.11% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.90% in the current quarter and calculating 36.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.5 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.88% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.20%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.18% institutions for Energy Transfer LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at ET for having 153.27 million shares of worth $1.95 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 65.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $833.88 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 62.02 million shares of worth $769.06 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.81 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $419.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.