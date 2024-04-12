Does U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Look Expensive At $1.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.15 or 12.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.96M. That most recent trading price of USEG’s stock is at a discount of -27.54% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 39.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94540.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.20%, in the last five days USEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 7.23% to its value on the day. U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 37.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.56% in past 5-day. U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) showed a performance of 38.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13360.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.77% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.83% institutions for U.S. Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at USEG for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.