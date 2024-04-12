Does SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Look Expensive At $5.48? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.48 trading at $0.14 or 2.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of SSRM’s stock is at a discount of -223.36% from its 52-week high price of $17.72 and is indicating a premium of 31.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.60%, in the last five days SSRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $5.48 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. SSR Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.73% in past 5-day. SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) showed a performance of 31.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.01 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SSR Mining Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.95% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -180.00% in the current quarter and calculating -97.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -44.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330.32 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $214.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $363.89 million and $301.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.20% while estimating it to be -28.60% for the next quarter.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.07% institutions for SSR Mining Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SSRM for having 20.51 million shares of worth $110.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.58 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 10.9 million shares of worth $58.81 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.59 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $40.93 million in the company or a holder of 3.76% of company’s stock.