Does Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) Look Expensive At $0.26? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.29M. That closing price of SING’s stock is at a discount of -178700.0% from its 52-week high price of $464.88 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 533.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.07%, in the last five days SING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Singlepoint Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.22% in past 5-day. Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) showed a performance of -15.43% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.40% during past 5 years.

SING Dividends

Singlepoint Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.55% institutions for Singlepoint Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.