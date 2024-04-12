Does Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) Look Expensive At $0.26? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.29M. That closing price of SING’s stock is at a discount of -178700.0% from its 52-week high price of $464.88 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 533.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.07%, in the last five days SING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Singlepoint Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.22% in past 5-day. Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) showed a performance of -15.43% in past 30-days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here.


Sponsored

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.40% during past 5 years.

SING Dividends

Singlepoint Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.55% institutions for Singlepoint Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Categories
Quick links

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne