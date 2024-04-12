Does SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) Look Expensive At $7.57? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.57 trading at $0.26 or 3.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of SILV’s stock is at a discount of -0.79% from its 52-week high price of $7.63 and is indicating a premium of 45.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.63%, in the last five days SILV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $7.57 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. SilverCrest Metals Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.65% in past 5-day. SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) showed a performance of 16.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.61 million shares which calculate 7.39 days to cover the short interests.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SilverCrest Metals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.77% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.10% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.41% institutions for SilverCrest Metals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SILV for having 14.85 million shares of worth $112.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprott Inc., which was holding about 9.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.43 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 7.8 million shares of worth $58.89 million or 5.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.7 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $43.04 million in the company or a holder of 3.87% of company’s stock.