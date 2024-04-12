Does Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) Look Expensive At $5.55? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw 5.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.55 trading at $0.17 or 3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.93B. That closing price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -78.02% from its 52-week high price of $9.88 and is indicating a premium of 30.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $5.55 price level, adding 6.41% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 24.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.65 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 214.29% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.04% during past 5 years.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.81% institutions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 4.21 million shares of worth $26.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.63 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.57 million shares of worth $27.59 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.