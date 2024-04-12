Does Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Look Expensive At $327.50? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $327.50 trading at -$0.69 or -0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.25B. That most recent trading price of SWAV’s stock is at a discount of -1.25% from its 52-week high price of $331.58 and is indicating a premium of 52.06% from its 52-week low price of $157.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 959.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days SWAV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $327.50 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Shockwave Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.36% in past 5-day. Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) showed a performance of 21.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shockwave Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.90% in the current quarter and calculating 57.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.69 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $226.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $147.31 million and $180.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.00% while estimating it to be 25.80% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.30%.

SWAV Dividends

Shockwave Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.88% institutions for Shockwave Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWAV for having 3.72 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $377.16 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $367.96 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.