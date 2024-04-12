Does Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) Look Expensive At $54.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) saw 7.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.00 trading at -$0.2 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.85B. That closing price of SLB’s stock is at a discount of -15.04% from its 52-week high price of $62.12 and is indicating a premium of 20.87% from its 52-week low price of $42.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days SLB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $54.00 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Schlumberger Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 3.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.50% in past 5-day. Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) showed a performance of 4.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.39 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Schlumberger Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.46% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.50% in the current quarter and calculating 6.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.01 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $7.74 billion and $8.1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.50% while estimating it to be 3.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.74% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.70%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.81% institutions for Schlumberger Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SLB for having 129.12 million shares of worth $6.34 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 106.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.25 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 44.45 million shares of worth $2.18 billion or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.6 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.04 billion in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.