Does Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) Look Expensive At $281.53? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $281.53 trading at -$2.33 or -0.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.96B. That most recent trading price of PANW’s stock is at a discount of -35.28% from its 52-week high price of $380.84 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $176.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days PANW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $281.53 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.65% in past 5-day. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) showed a performance of -2.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.43 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palo Alto Networks Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.65% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.60% in the current quarter and calculating -2.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

38 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 billion for the same. And 38 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.83%.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 21 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.76% institutions for Palo Alto Networks Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PANW for having 27.57 million shares of worth $7.74 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 28.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 25.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.92 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.9 million shares of worth $2.78 billion or 10.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.13 billion in the company or a holder of 7.80% of company’s stock.