Does Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) Look Expensive At $3.18? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.18 trading at $0.04 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of NG’s stock is at a discount of -104.72% from its 52-week high price of $6.51 and is indicating a premium of 30.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days NG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $3.18 price level, adding 4.79% to its value on the day. Novagold Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.61% in past 5-day. Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) showed a performance of 28.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.78 million shares which calculate 4.3 days to cover the short interests.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.70% during past 5 years.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.76% institutions for Novagold Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NG for having 24.09 million shares of worth $96.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., which was holding about 22.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.68 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.74 million shares of worth $80.01 million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.