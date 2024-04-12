Does NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Look Expensive At $8.30? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.30 trading at $0.04 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.48B. That most recent trading price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -6.99% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 57.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $8.30 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of 18.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.54% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of 15.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.98 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexGen Energy Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 18.90.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 88.13% during past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.39% institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 25.51 million shares of worth $210.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 22.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $187.28 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 21.22 million shares of worth $175.39 million or 3.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $92.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.