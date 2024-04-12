Does Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) Look Expensive At $6.87? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw 8.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.87 trading at $0.04 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That closing price of JBLU’s stock is at a discount of -37.55% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 50.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days JBLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $6.87 price level, adding 5.24% to its value on the day. Jetblue Airways Corp’s shares saw a change of 23.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.18% in past 5-day. Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a performance of -1.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.58 million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Statistics highlight that Jetblue Airways Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.11% while that of industry is -1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.2 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.33 billion and $2.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.40% while estimating it to be -3.70% for the next quarter.

Jetblue Airways Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.