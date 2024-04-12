Does Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) Look Expensive At $3.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw 14.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at $0.14 or 3.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -1.33% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 47.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.87%, in the last five days IAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 2.08% to its value on the day. Iamgold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 48.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of 21.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.43 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iamgold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 71.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $267.16 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $405.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $200.6 million and $238.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.20% while estimating it to be 69.70% for the next quarter.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.80% institutions for Iamgold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at IAG for having 44.97 million shares of worth $118.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 31.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.52 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.59 million shares of worth $55.03 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.