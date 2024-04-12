Does Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Look Expensive At $17.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw 11.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.94 trading at -$0.06 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.32B. That closing price of HPE’s stock is at a discount of -11.87% from its 52-week high price of $20.07 and is indicating a premium of 23.91% from its 52-week low price of $13.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $17.94 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s shares saw a change of 5.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) showed a performance of -0.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.74 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.56% while that of industry is -9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -4.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.83 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.61% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.70%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 28 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.52% institutions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HPE for having 157.38 million shares of worth $2.64 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 135.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.28 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41.63 million shares of worth $699.42 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $678.94 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.