Does enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) Look Expensive At $4.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $0.08 or 1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $835.98M. That most recent trading price of EU’s stock is at a discount of -8.03% from its 52-week high price of $4.98 and is indicating a premium of 61.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days EU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $4.61 price level,to its value on the day. enCore Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 17.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.44% in past 5-day. enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) showed a performance of 16.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.79 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that enCore Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 52.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 213.33% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.99% institutions for enCore Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EU for having 9.09 million shares of worth $41.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 8.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.92 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.44 million shares of worth $43.33 million or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.11 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $41.84 million in the company or a holder of 5.03% of company’s stock.