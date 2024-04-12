Does Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) Look Expensive At $2.83? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at $0.01 or 0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.75B. That most recent trading price of SID’s stock is at a discount of -42.4% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 28.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days SID remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s shares saw a change of -28.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.91% in past 5-day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) showed a performance of -13.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.79 million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.67% while that of industry is -10.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 164.30% in the current quarter and calculating 266.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.47%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.96% institutions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at SID for having 6.5 million shares of worth $18.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.81 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $7.96 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $7.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.