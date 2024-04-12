Does Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Look Expensive At $2.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at $0.17 or 6.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $568.15M. That most recent trading price of CLNE’s stock is at a discount of -105.88% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 9.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.93%, in the last five days CLNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 1.92% to its value on the day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s shares saw a change of -33.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.04% in past 5-day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) showed a performance of -1.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.84 million shares which calculate 7.17 days to cover the short interests.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clean Energy Fuels Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is -1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.57 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $132.18 million and $90.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.70% while estimating it to be 17.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -84.29% during past 5 years.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.03% institutions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at CLNE for having 14.04 million shares of worth $69.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.11 million shares of worth $25.34 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.86 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.