Does Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) Look Expensive At $6.27? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.27 trading at -$0.3 or -4.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $697.41M. That most recent trading price of BTDR’s stock is at a discount of -133.65% from its 52-week high price of $14.65 and is indicating a premium of 55.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.57%, in the last five days BTDR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $6.27 price level, adding 15.04% to its value on the day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s shares saw a change of -36.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.06% in past 5-day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) showed a performance of -6.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -135.00% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.91 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.98% institutions for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at BTDR for having 1.56 million shares of worth $9.78 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 1.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.91 million.

On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $3.35 million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $3.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.