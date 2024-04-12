Does A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Look Expensive At $41.95? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.95 trading at $1.9 or 4.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $958.56M. That most recent trading price of AMRK’s stock is at a premium of 2.31% from its 52-week high price of $40.98 and is indicating a premium of 44.84% from its 52-week low price of $23.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.74%, in the last five days AMRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $41.95 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.17% in past 5-day. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) showed a performance of 46.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 11.44 days to cover the short interests.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.57% while that of industry is -50.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -52.70% in the current quarter and calculating -38.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.03 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

AMRK Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.62% institutions for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc is the top institutional holder at AMRK for having 1.8 million shares of worth $74.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.67 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.46 million shares of worth $60.43 million or 6.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.