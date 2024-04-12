Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) At $2.19: What To Do?

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 20.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at $0.07 or 3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -2.28% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 54.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 23.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.39% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 20.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.34 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -114.29% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 142.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.