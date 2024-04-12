Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) Shares Plunges -2.45% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) saw 5.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.04 trading at $0.67 or 0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.54B. That closing price of DELL’s stock is at a discount of -9.77% from its 52-week high price of $136.16 and is indicating a premium of 66.83% from its 52-week low price of $41.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.54%, in the last five days DELL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $124.04 price level, adding 7.04% to its value on the day. Dell Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.45% in past 5-day. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) showed a performance of 9.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.75 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dell Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.15% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.60% in the current quarter and calculating 4.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.66 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.81%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.01% institutions for Dell Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DELL for having 17.06 million shares of worth $922.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 16.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $896.28 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.81 million shares of worth $638.79 million or 4.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $410.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.