Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $19.06?

In last trading session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) saw 10.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.06 trading at -$0.06 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.18B. That closing price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -4.88% from its 52-week high price of $19.99 and is indicating a premium of 29.12% from its 52-week low price of $13.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days CPNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $19.06 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Coupang Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.04% in past 5-day. Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) showed a performance of -1.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.13 million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coupang Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.54% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.83 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.79% institutions for Coupang Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at CPNG for having 426.16 million shares of worth $7.42 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 26.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 112.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 billion.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37.27 million shares of worth $648.56 million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $447.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.