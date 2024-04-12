Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.34?

In recent trading session, Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.11M. That most recent trading price of LODE’s stock is at a discount of -191.18% from its 52-week high price of $0.99 and is indicating a premium of 8.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 562.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days LODE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 9.33% to its value on the day. Comstock Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.03% in past 5-day. Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) showed a performance of -14.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Comstock Inc (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Comstock Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 2.50. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 80.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $540k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $30k and $35k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,700.00% while estimating it to be 1,528.60% for the next quarter.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.64% institutions for Comstock Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LODE for having 3.25 million shares of worth $1.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.16 million shares of worth $0.74 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.