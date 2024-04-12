Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) At $21.09: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) saw 18.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.09 trading at -$0.71 or -3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.48B. That closing price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -3.75% from its 52-week high price of $21.88 and is indicating a premium of 30.35% from its 52-week low price of $14.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.26%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $21.09 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of 17.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.29 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.19% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.28 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.19 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $9.31 billion and $9.51 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.40% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.00%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.58% institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 155.04 million shares of worth $2.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 147.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 93.99 million shares of worth $1.6 billion or 4.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 billion in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.